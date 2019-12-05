AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.21, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.32%.

AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.89%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.33% higher. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AGNC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

Investors should also note that AGNC has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.