AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $198 million, down 55.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.79, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

