AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $12.04, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $198 million, down 55.61% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.79% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.89, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

