AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $13.09, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.11%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.99, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

