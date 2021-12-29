AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.52% and +4.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.1, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.