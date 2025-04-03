AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $9.34, with a -1.48% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 31.03% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $155.42 million, up 618.05% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $754 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.09, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.