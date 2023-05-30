AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves 1.87%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.28, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million, which would represent changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.15.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

