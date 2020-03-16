AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 11.98% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 12.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 12.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 37.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 23.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 19.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 7.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $348.30 million, up 112.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion, which would represent changes of +4.63% and +101.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.63, so we one might conclude that AGNC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.