AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $17.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.81% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $348.30 million, up 112.38% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.63% and +101.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% higher. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.75, so we one might conclude that AGNC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.