AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.40, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 21.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $198 million, down 55.61% from the prior-year quarter.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.