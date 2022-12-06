AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 16.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 10.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +0.99% and -28.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.65% higher. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.9, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

