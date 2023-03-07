AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.59, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.25 million, down 29.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of -28.94% and +21.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.84, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

