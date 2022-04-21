AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $11.87, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.74%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

