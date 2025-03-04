AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AGNC Investment (AGNC) standing at $10.22, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.35%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 3.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 31.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $155.42 million, indicating a 618.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $754 million, demonstrating changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.73 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

