AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.04.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

