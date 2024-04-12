AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the latest trading day at $9.31, indicating a -0.85% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 2.39% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $386 million, indicating a 493.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion, indicating changes of -17.24% and +713.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.39% higher. As of now, AGNC Investment holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.4, so one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

