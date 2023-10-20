AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.20, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 15.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 35.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $310.17 million, up 75.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $417.5 million. These totals would mark changes of -22.51% and -55.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.23 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

