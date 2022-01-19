AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.06, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, down 12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.