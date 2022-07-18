AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.61, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.3% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2022. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $198 million, down 55.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1 billion, which would represent changes of -22.52% and -43.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

