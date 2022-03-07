AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.99, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.11%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.74% lower. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.46.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

