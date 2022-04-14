AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $12.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.74%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.63, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

