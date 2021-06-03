AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $18.60, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.54% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $337.9 million, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.85% and -12.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% higher. AGNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.64, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

