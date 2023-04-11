AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves 0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.04, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 24, 2023. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.25 million, down 29.26% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.05% and +21.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.19% higher. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC Investment has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

