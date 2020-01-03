AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $17.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 1.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.53, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AGNC has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.