AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) ended the recent trading session at $9.95, demonstrating a -0.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 11.66% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $351.34 million, indicating a 1305.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.36.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

