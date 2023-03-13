AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 12.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.25 million, down 29.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of -28.94% and +21.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

