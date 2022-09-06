AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.75, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $287 million, down 35.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, which would represent changes of -10.6% and -27.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.91, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.