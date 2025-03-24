AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $10.13, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.77% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.28%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 3.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.46% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.40, reflecting a 31.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $155.42 million, up 618.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $754 million, demonstrating changes of -14.36% and +4088.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.57, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.