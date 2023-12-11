AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $8.92, with a -1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 33.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $351.34 million, indicating a 1305.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $146.84 million, signifying shifts of -18.97% and -84.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1% higher. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.5 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

