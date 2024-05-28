AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the latest trading day at $9.59, indicating a -0.52% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.59%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 4.33% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 22.39% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $404 million, up 685.51% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, representing changes of -19.54% and +569.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.49.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.