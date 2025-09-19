AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

AGNC Investment (AGNC) ended the recent trading session at $9.97, demonstrating a -1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.49% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.77% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 11.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $267.33 million, indicating a 517.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $881.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.43% and +4799.64%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.28.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.