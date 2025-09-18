AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 5.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 11.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $267.33 million, indicating a 517.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.59 per share and a revenue of $881.94 million, demonstrating changes of -15.43% and +4799.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.07, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

