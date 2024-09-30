AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 3.13% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 23.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $419 million, indicating an 890.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $798 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.16% and +424.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, AGNC Investment possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.19.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

