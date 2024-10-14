AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the latest trading day at $10.37, indicating a +0.58% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.93% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.87% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 21, 2024. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $419 million, up 890.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $798 million. These totals would mark changes of -19.16% and +424.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

