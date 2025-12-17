AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.44, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.81%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 2.18% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.68% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $323.59 million, up 181.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and a revenue of $792.59 million, representing changes of -18.62% and +4303.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.09.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.