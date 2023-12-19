AGNC Investment (AGNC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC) reached $9.85, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 10.95% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 33.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.34 million, up 1305.34% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $146.84 million, representing changes of -18.97% and -84.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 198, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.