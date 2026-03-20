AGNC Investment (AGNC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.75, moving -5.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.1% lagged the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 18.18% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $310.89 million, up 95.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.5 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and +112.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, AGNC Investment boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.9.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.