AGNC Investment (AGNC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw AGNC Investment (AGNC) ending at $9.67, denoting a -1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 8.04% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.34 million, up 1305.34% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

