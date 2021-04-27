AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q1 Net Spread and Dollar Roll Beat

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC reported first-quarter 2021 net spread and dollar roll income (excluding estimated catch-up premium amortization costs) of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. Also, the reported figure improved from the first-quarter 2020 figure of 57 cents.

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was $457 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412 million. The reported figure also improved from the year-ago figure of $357 million.

Net interest income of $528 million significantly surged from the prior-year quarter’s $65 million.

The company reported first-quarter comprehensive income per common share of $1.33 compared with the prior quarter’s $1.16.

Also, as of Mar 31, 2021, its tangible net book value per share (“BVPS”) was $17.72, up 6% from $16.71 as of Dec 31, 2020. Also, it compares favorably with BVPS of $13.62 as of Mar 31, 2020.

The economic loss on tangible common equity for the company in the reported quarter was 8.2%. This included a dividend per share of 36 cents and an increase of $1.01 in tangible net BVPS.

Inside the Headlines

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company’s investment portfolio aggregated $90.3 billion. This included $63.6 billion of Agency mortgage backed securities, $24.8 billion of to-be-announced (TBA) securities and $1.9 billion of credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/ (receivable) for unsettled securities, AGNC Investment’s tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.7X as of Mar 31, 2021, compared with 8.5X in the prior quarter.

For the March-end quarter, the company's investment portfolio bore a weighted average actual constant prepayment rate of 24.6%, down from 27.6% witnessed in fourth-quarter 2020.

Excluding net TBA position, AGNC Investment's average asset yield on its portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 3.78 % in the first quarter, up from 1.64% recorded in the previous quarter.

For the March-end quarter, the combined average cost of funds, inclusive of interest rate swap costs, was 0.02%, down from 0.05% witnessed in the previous quarter.

Average net interest spread (excluding catch-up premium amortization) was 2 %, down from 2.02% reported in the prior quarter.

Also, as of Mar 31, 2021, AGNC Investment’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $963 million, down from $1.01 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

Dividend Update and Share Repurchase

In the first quarter, AGNC Investment announced a dividend of 12 cents per share each for January, February and March. Notably, the company announced $10.6 billion in common stock dividends or $43.24 per common share since its initial public offering in May 2008 through first-quarter 2021.

In the first quarter, it repurchased 13.4 million shares or $215 million of its common stock for an average price of $16.05 per share.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

