AGNC Investment (AGNC) Price Target Increased by 8.17% to 10.12

The average one-year price target for AGNC Investment (NasdaqGS:AGNC) has been revised to 10.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.17% from the prior estimate of 9.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from the latest reported closing price of 9.51 / share.

AGNC Investment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 10, 2024 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024 received the payment on February 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.85%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 20.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.64 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 6.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 8.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.22%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.21% to 299,266K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,900K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,594K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,379K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,909K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,660K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,392K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,187K shares, representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,480K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,172K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 0.35% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

