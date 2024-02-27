AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.57, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.83% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 24.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $360.85 million, reflecting a 468.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AGNC Investment is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.11.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

