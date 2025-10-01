AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) was up +1.43% at $9.93. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.42%.

The stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 0.31% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.38, indicating a 11.63% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $267.33 million, showing a 517.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and a revenue of $881.94 million, representing changes of -15.43% and +4799.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.71.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

