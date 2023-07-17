AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.20, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 30.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AGNC Investment's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

