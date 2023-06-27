AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.28, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 30.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.