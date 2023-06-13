AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $10.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.75, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

