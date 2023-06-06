AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 30.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million, which would represent changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

