AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.89, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 11.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.25 million, down 29.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.94% and +21.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

