AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $11.65, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 17.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $351.30 million, up 114.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.63% and +103.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AGNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.2.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

