AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.50, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 39.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 31.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $348.30 million, up 112.38% from the year-ago period.

AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.63% and +101.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.