AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.62, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.89%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AGNC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.88.

Meanwhile, AGNC's PEG ratio is currently 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

